WPL auction: RCB buy Smriti Mandhana for Rs 3.4 crore | As it happened

Mumbai: Indian opener Smriti Mandhana was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 3.4 crore in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) auction here on Monday.

Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner was picked up by Gujarat Giants for Rs 3.2 crore. England's Natalie Sciver went to Mumbai Indians for Rs 3.2 crore.

The entire 22 matches of the inaugural WPL will be held in Mumbai from March 4-26.

