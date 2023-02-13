WPL auction: RCB buy Smriti Mandhana for Rs 3.4 crore | As it happened

Mumbai: Indian opener Smriti Mandhana was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 3.4 crore in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) auction here on Monday.
Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner was picked up by Gujarat Giants for Rs 3.2 crore. England's Natalie Sciver went to Mumbai Indians for Rs 3.2 crore.
The entire 22 matches of the inaugural WPL will be held in Mumbai from March 4-26.
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Sahana Pawar goes to RCB for Rs 10 lakh
3 hours ago
Mumbai buy Jintamani Kalita for Rs 10 lakh
3 hours ago
Nellam Bisht goes to Mumbai Indians for Rs 10 lakh
3 hours ago
Mumbai Indians buy Sonam Yadav for Rs 10 lakh
3 hours ago
Shabnam M D goes to Gujarat for Rs 10 lakh
3 hours ago
RCB buy Megan Schutt for Rs 40 lakh
4 hours ago
We will have a third round of accelearted auction so that the teams can complete their squads
4 hours ago
Mumbai Indians buy Priyanka Bala for Rs 20 lakh