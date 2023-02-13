Malayalam
WPL auction: RCB buy Smriti Mandhana for Rs 3.4 crore | As it happened

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 13, 2023 02:14 PM IST Updated: February 13, 2023 08:56 PM IST
Smriti Mandhana
Smriti Mandhana was richer by Rs 3.4 crore. File photo
Topic | Cricket

Mumbai: Indian opener Smriti Mandhana was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 3.4 crore in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) auction here on Monday.

Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner was picked up by Gujarat Giants for Rs 3.2 crore. England's Natalie Sciver went to Mumbai Indians for Rs 3.2 crore.

The entire 22 matches of the inaugural WPL will be held in Mumbai from March 4-26. 

HIGHLIGHTS
  • 3 hours ago

    Thank you for joining us

  • 3 hours ago

    That concludes the auction

  • 3 hours ago

    Sahana Pawar goes to RCB for Rs 10 lakh

  • 3 hours ago

    Mumbai buy Jintamani Kalita for Rs 10 lakh

  • 3 hours ago

    Nellam Bisht goes to Mumbai Indians for Rs 10 lakh

  • 3 hours ago

    Mumbai Indians buy Sonam Yadav for Rs 10 lakh

  • 3 hours ago

    Shabnam M D goes to Gujarat for Rs 10 lakh

  • 3 hours ago

    RCB buy Megan Schutt for Rs 40 lakh

  • 4 hours ago

    We will have a third round of accelearted auction so that the teams can complete their squads

  • 4 hours ago

    Mumbai Indians buy Priyanka Bala for Rs 20 lakh

