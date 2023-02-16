Australia desperately seek Green return to level series

New Delhi: Australian captain Pat Cummins expects another trial by spin in the second Test against India but finds himself grappling with selection dilemmas as he tries to lock in the playing XI for the match in New Delhi beginning on Friday.

World No.1 Australia succumbed to an innings defeat inside three days of the opening Test in Nagpur where Indian spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin wreaked havoc on a turning track.

Left-arm quick Mitchell Starc and all-rounder Cameron Green missed the opener with finger injuries but are on the mend.

Green's return would allow Australia to harness uncapped Matt Kuhnemann with Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy in a three-pronged spin attack at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

"Having a right-hander helps and him providing our fifth bowling option also helps," Cummins told reporters of Green's possible return.

"He's a big player, it certainly helps the team function well from batting and bowling.

"You have got to be able to perform as well, he's still coming back from that injury, and he's only had a couple of sessions where he's catching with a hard ball.

"He had a really good session yesterday but we'll see how he pulls up."

Scott Boland may retain the second quick's place, alongside Cummins, even if Starc regains full fitness.

"I think there's a conversation," Cummins said.

"We'll work that out by the end of today, I hope.

"He's one of the world's premier bowlers in these types of conditions. We'll see," Cummins said of Starc.

He also threw his weight behind opener David Warner, who managed scores of one and 10 in Nagpur.

"When he puts the pressure back to opposition, he is pretty hard to bowl to," Cummins said.

"He knows that. I'm sure it'll be part of his planning."

