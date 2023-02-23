Malayalam
IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad name Markram captain

PTI
Published: February 23, 2023 02:00 PM IST Updated: February 23, 2023 05:21 PM IST
Aiden Markram
Aiden Markram has been in fine form of late. File photo: IANS
Topic | Cricket

Hyderabad: South African Aiden Markram was on Thursday named captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the upcoming India Premier League (IPL) season, starting March 31.

"THE. WAIT. IS. OVER. #OrangeArmy, say hello to our new captain Aiden Markram," SRH announced on their Twitter handle.

New Zealand's Kane Williamson had led SRH in the last season, where they finished a disappointing eighth in the 10-team tournament with six wins and eight losses.

Williamson was released by SRH ahead of this year's auction, where Gujarat Titans bought his services.

SRH will play their opening match against Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad on April 2.

Markram was the front-runner for the job after leading SRH's sister franchise, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, to the inaugural SA20 title in Johannesburg recently.

The 29-year-old batting all-rounder was in tremendous form in the SA20 league, leading his team from the front and in the process won the player-of-the-tournament award for his his 366 runs and 11 wickets.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans meet Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of IPL 2023 at Ahmedabad.

