Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Badoni hits six, but gets out hit wicket

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 11, 2023 12:14 PM IST
Ayush Badoni
Ayush Badoni falls in bizarre fashion. Screengrab
Topic | Cricket

There was no dearth of drama in the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Benagluru on Monday night.

LSG chased down the target of 212 off the last ball by one wicket to clinch a memorable win.

With LSG needing seven runs off nine balls, LSG 'Impact Player' Ayush Badoni almost tied the match with a six off South African pacer Wayne Parnell. But unfortunately for LSG, Badoni knocked down the bails with his bat to be dismissed hit wicket for 30.

RELATED ARTICLES

Luckily, the bizarre dismissal did not prove costly for LSG as the last-wicket pair of Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi stole a bye off the last ball to clinch a thrilling win and with it two points.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.