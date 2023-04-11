'Vaathi' is here: Sanju Samson shares photo with MS Dhoni

M S Dhoni remains a huge inspiration for numerous Indian cricketers and Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson is one among them.



On Tuesday, Sanju took to Twitter to share a picture of himself with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain ahead of their clash in the IPL.

"Vaathi is here," tweeted Sanju. 'Vaathi' is a short form of 'vaathiyar', which means teacher in Tamil.

RR take on hosts CSK at Chepauk on Wednesday night.

Vaathi is here 🤗 pic.twitter.com/yzavbjy5at — Sanju Samson (@IamSanjuSamson) April 11, 2023

Both sides have won two matches each while losing one.

Stumper-batter Sanju has been in fine from with in front of the wicket and behind the stumps this IPL.

Dhoni too has been in fine hitting form and safe, as he invariably is, with his glovework.