IPL 2023: Royals make 175/8 against CSK

Chennai: Jos Buttler top-scored with 52 as Rajasthan Royals posted 175/8 in 20 overs after being put in to bat by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their IPL match here on Wednesday.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed by Tushar Deshpande for 10. His opening partner Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal added 77 for the second wicket. Ravindra Jadeja sent back Padikkal for a 26-ball 38.

Royals captain Sanju Samson departed for a duck off the very next ball. It was Sanju's second successive duck.

Jadeja could have had a hat-trick, but Moeen Ali missed a tough chance to hand R Ashwin a life.

Ashwin and Shimron Hetmyer chipped in with 30 each.

Devdutt Padikkal made a quick-fire 38. Photo: Twitter@IPL

Buttler's 36-ball 52 contained one four and three sixes.

Jadeja (2/21) was the pick of the CSK bowlers. Deshpande and Akash Singh also sclaped two each.

Earlier, M S Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl in his 200th IPL match as CSK captain.

Both teams have won two matches each and lost one this IPL.

Royals pacer Trent Boult is out with a niggle.

The teams: Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, M S Dhoni(capt & wk), Sisanda Magala, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (capt & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.