Anuj Rawat produces a stunning back-flick to run out Ashwin | Video

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 14, 2023 07:07 PM IST
Anuj Rawat
Anuj Rawat catches R Ashwin short of the crease. Photo: Twitter@IPL
Topic | Cricket

Jaipur: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) stumper-batter Anuj Rawat had a memorable game against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL here on Sunday.

The left-hander smashed an unbeaten 29 off 11 balls as RCB ended up with 171/5 on a slow track. Rawat scored 18 off the final over bowled by K M Asif to take them past the 170-run mark.

Rawat then held a skier off Wayne Parnell's bowling to send back RR skipper Sanju Samson cheaply.

The 23-year-old Uttarakhand player was not done though. He produced a moment of brilliance to caught R Ashwin short of the crease. 

Rawat gathered the throw from Mohammed Siraj and back-flicked it to the stumps a la M S Dhoni without even looking back. The direct hit stunned Ashwin who departed for a duck without even facing a ball.

