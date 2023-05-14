IPL 2023: KM Asif gets big wickets of Kohli, du Plessis

Kerala pacer K M Asif enjoyed a good outing for the second successive game in the ongoing IPL 2023.



Asif, who sent back the big-hitting Andre Russell in Rajasthan Royals' previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders, foxed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) superstar Virat Kohli in Jaipur on Sunday.

Kohli was deceived by the knuckle ball from Asif and was early into the shot. The resultant catch was easily pouched by Yashasvi Jaiswal at extra cover.

The dismissal also brought an end to the 50-run opening stand between Kohli and RCB skipper Faf du Plessis. Kohli scored 18 off 19 balls, which included one boundary.

Later, Asif returned to account for du Plessis, with Jaiswal again taking the catch. Du Plessis made 55 off 44 balls, with the help of three fours and two sixes.

Asif, who went for 18 in the final over of the innings, ended up with figures of 2/42 from his quota.