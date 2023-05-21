IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians opt to bowl in must-win game

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl in their must-win tie against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL here on Sunday.

MI will progress to the playoffs if they beat SRH and Royal Challengers Bangalore lose to Gujarat Titans later tonight.

The teams: Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Vivrant Sharma, Aiden Markram (capt), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Harry Brook, Nitish Reddy, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.