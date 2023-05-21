Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians opt to bowl in must-win game

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 21, 2023 03:14 PM IST
Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians need a win to have any chance of progressing. File photo: PTI
Topic | Cricket

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl in their must-win tie against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL here on Sunday.

MI will progress to the playoffs if they beat SRH and Royal Challengers Bangalore lose to Gujarat Titans later tonight.

The teams: Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal.

RELATED ARTICLES

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Vivrant Sharma, Aiden Markram (capt), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Harry Brook, Nitish Reddy, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.