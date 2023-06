Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna married Rachana Krishna on Thursday in a traditional ceremony.



The pair had got engaged on Tuesday.

Prasidh's IPL team Rajasthan Royals shared a photo of the marriage on their Twitter handle.

Prasidh missed IPL 2023 following a surgery for a lumbar stress fracture in his spine.

The 27-year-old Karnataka bowler has featured in 14 One-Day Internationals.