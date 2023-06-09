Malayalam
Comeback man Rahane enters 5,000-run club

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 09, 2023 06:02 PM IST
Rahane made 89 in the Indian first innings. Photo: AFP/Glyn Kirk
Ajinkya Rahane became the 13th Indian batter to achieve the milestone of 5,000 Test runs on the third day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval on Friday.

Rahane, on a comeback trail, reached the 5,000-run club in his 83rd Test. The right-handed batter had 4,931 run from his 82 Tests prior to the WTC final.

Rahane and Shardul Thakur's seventh-wicket partnership helped India fight back on the third morning. The two added 109 for the seventh wicket before Rahane was brilliantly caught by Cameron Green of Pat Cummins' bowling shortly after lunch for 89.

Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), Rahul Dravid (13,265), Sunil Gavaskar (10,122), V V S Laxman (8,781), Virender Sehwag (8,503), Virat  Kohli (8,430), Sourav Ganguly (7,212), Cheteshwar Pujara (7,168), Dilip Vengsarkar (6,868), Mohammad Azharuddin (6,215), Gundappa Viswanath (6,080) and Kapil Dev (5,248) are the other Indians to go past 5,000 Test runs.

