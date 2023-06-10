Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Uttarakhand Gold Cup: KCA XI bow out in semifinals

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 10, 2023 04:34 PM IST
Mumbai teen Mohite attempts record, bats for over 72 hours
Representational image. IANS
Topic | Cricket

Dehradun: Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) XI went down to A & S Cricket Academy, Kolkata, by 122 runs in the semifinals of the Uttarakhand Gold Cup here on Saturday.

Opting to bat, A & S Cricket Academy amassed 338/8 in 50 overs. Arun Chaprana top-scored with 83, while Pramod Chandela (57), Anukul Roy (53 not out) and Saurabh Tiwary (41) also shone with the bat. Roy, who came in at No. 9, smashed three fours and four sixes to take his side to a commanding total.

Pacer Manu Krishnan claimed 3/61. Sharafudheen conceded 105 from his 10 overs while picking up a lone wicket.

RELATED ARTICLES

Though openers Rohan Kunnummal and Mohammed Azharuddeen added 87 inside nine overs KCA XI lost their way soon to be bowled out 216 with almost 10 overs remaining.

Rohan made a 49-ball 59, while Azharuddeen scored 42.

Left-arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajann (3/34) was the most successful bowler for the winners. Shiva Singh also scalped three (3/42), while Mahipal Lomror 2/24, Anukul Roy chipped in with a couple of wickets.

Brief scores: A & S Cricket Academy 338/8 in 50 overs (Arun Chaprana 83, Pramod Chandela 57, Anukul Roy 53 not out, Saurabh Tiwary 41; Manu Krishnan 3/61) bt KCA XI  216 in 40.1 overs (Rohan Kunnummal 59, Mohammed Azharuddeen 42;  Tanay Thyagarajann 3/34, Shiva Singh 3/42, Mahipal Lomror 2/24, Anukul Roy 2/38).

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.