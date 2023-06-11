Malayalam
Australia hammer India, clinch World Test Championship title

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 11, 2023 03:58 PM IST Updated: June 11, 2023 05:10 PM IST
CRICKET-AUS-IND
Scott Boland celebrates with teammates after dismissing Virat Kohli. Photo: AFP/Glyn Kirk
Topic | Cricket

London: Australia thrashed India by 209 runs in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval on Sunday. 

India, who resumed on 164/3 in pursuit of 444, were bundled out for 209 in the first session on the final day. India lost Virat Kohli to Scott Boland for 49 as Steve Smith produced a stunning catch in the slips.

Next man Jadeja was caught behind for a second-ball duck in the same over.

Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed by Mitchell Starc for 46, while K S Bhart made 23. 

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon picked up 4/41.

