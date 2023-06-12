Five stars to have won World Cup, T20 World Cup and WTC titles

Pat Cummins, David Warner, Steve Smith, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc became the only five players to have won the ICC World Cup, T20 World Cup and World Test Championship (WTC) titles following Australia's win over India in the WTC final.



Australia led by Cummins thumped India by 209 runs at The Oval on Sunday to clinch their maiden WTC crown.

All-format superstars 🤩



The only five players to have won ICC World Cup, T20 World Cup, and World Test Championship titles

The five players were also part of the 2015 World Cup-winning squad as well as the triumphant 2021 T20 World Cup squad.

Out of these five, Warner, Smith and Starc featured in the playing XI in all three finals.