Indian players lose entire match fees for slow over rate

Dubai: Indian players have been fined their entire match fees for maintaining a slow over rate while opener Shubman Gill was docked an additional 15 per cent for criticising the umpire's decision to rule him out in a debatable call during the World Test Championship final.



The Australian players were also fined 80 per cent of their fees for maintaining a slow over rate during the marquee clash, which they won by 209 run in London on Sunday.

"It was confirmed shortly after the conclusion of the match on Sunday's final day that India will lose all of their match fees for their slow over rate, with Australia also docked 80 percent of their match fees.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in a statement on Monday.

The fines were imposed after India were ruled to be five overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration, while Australia were found to be four overs short.

Indian players, who are part of the playing XI earn Rs 15 lakh per Test while the reserve players get Rs 7.5 lakhs each.

Gill was found guilty of "breaching article 2.7 which relates to public criticism or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an international match."

During India's second innings, television umpire Richard Kettleborough had adjudged a catch by Cameron Green to remove Gill had been taken cleanly.

However after the day's play, the youngster had posted a TV screen grab of the replay in which the ball seemed to be touching the ground.