Bumrah shares video of bowling in nets, hints at return

IANS
Published: July 18, 2023 05:59 PM IST
Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah's return will be a big boost to Team India. Photos: IANS
Topic | Cricket

New Delhi: Premier Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has been away from competitive cricket for nearly a year, has indicated a potential return to action as he shared a video of his net session on social media on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Bumrah shared a video collage, featuring some pictures of him bowling during a net session. The video features the song 'I'm Coming Home' by Diddy-Dirty Money, which hints at his highly-anticipated comeback. 

Earlier reports had suggested that Bumrah is likely to make his return to action next month during the tour of Ireland.

The 29-year-old has been out of competitive cricket since last September, when he pulled out of the home T20Is against South Africa, after playing in two games against Australia. The re-occurrence of his back injury resulted in him missing the Asia Cup in the UAE and the T20 World Cup in Australia last year.

Bumrah attempted a comeback in January this year for the ODI series against Sri Lanka. But he was withdrawn on the eve of the ODI series opener at Guwahati, with the BCCI citing the need for him to gain full bowling fitness and calling the decision as a precautionary measure.

He then underwent a back surgery in New Zealand in March and has since been on the recovery path at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

