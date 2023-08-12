News about my social media earnings is not true: Kohli

New Delhi: Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday rubbished reports suggesting that he rakes in a staggering sum of Rs 11.45 crore from every post of his on the photo-sharing app Instagram.



“While I am grateful and indebted to all that I’ve received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true,” Kohli wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Earlier, there were reports that Kohli is the highest-earning Indian on Instagram.

According to the same report, football star Cristiano Ronaldo commands a massive fee of $ 3.23 million for every sponsored post, which roughly translates to Rs 26.75 crore. His arch-rival Messi, who came in second place earns $ 2.56 million per Instagram post which translates to Rs 21.49 crore.

Kohli is currently on a break having been rested by the Board of Control for Cricket in India ahead of the Asia Cup, which is set to begin on August 30.