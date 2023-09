Asia Cup: India bowl as Tilak Varma makes debut

Colombo: Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against Bangladesh in the final Super Four match of the Asia Cup here on Friday.

Middle-order batter Tilak Varma is making his One-Day International (ODI) debut for India.

India made five changes as Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna, Varma and Suryakumar Yadav came in for Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya.

Both India and Sri Lanka have qualified for Sunday's final.

India have won both their Super Four games, while Bangladesh have lost both.

The teams: India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna.

Bangladesh: Litton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.