Australian opener Head in doubt for World Cup with broken hand

Reuters
Published: September 16, 2023 10:19 AM IST
Travis Head
Travis Head would be sorely missed if he is to be ruled out of the World Cup. File photo: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Topic | Cricket

Australian opener Travis Head's participation at next month’s ICC World Cup is in doubt after he broke his hand during Friday's fourth One-Day International (ODI) against South Africa.

Head had to retire hurt in his country’s 164-run defeat to South Africa at Centurion on Friday after being hit on the hand by Gerald Coetzee.

“It's a confirmed fracture but as to the nature of the break and what sort of timeframe to heal, that will be assessed tomorrow,” said Australia coach Andrew McDonald.

The 29-year-old Head, who has been a spearhead at the top of the innings for Australia in one-dayers, would be sorely missed if he is to be ruled out of the World Cup, which starts in India on October 5

“He's going to go in for some more scans tomorrow... We have fingers crossed, clearly with the World Cup, fast approaching,” McDonald added

