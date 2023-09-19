I choose to keep moving forward, says Sanju

Kerala star Sanju Samson took to social media to make his position clear after he was left out of the Indian squad for the ODI series against Australia.



"It is what it is !! I choose to keep moving forward," wrote Sanju on Tuesday.

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad was included in the 15-member squad for the first two matches, while middle-order batter Tilak Varma who made his ODI debut in the recent Asia Cup was retained as captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were rested. Both Rohit and Kohli will be back for the final ODI.

The 28-year-old Sanju was overlooked for the ICC World Cup as the selectors picked K L Rahul and Ishan Kishan as wicketkeeper-batters. Shreyas Iyer, who has not yet regained full fitness, and a struggling Suryakumar Yadav too were preferred over Sanju.

Sanju was also not picked for the Hangzhou Asian Games.

The ODI series against Australia begins at Mohali on Friday.