Pakistan's World Cup squad yet to get India visas

Indore: Players and team officials of Pakistan's World Cup-bound contingent are yet to get visas for their scheduled travel to India on Wednesday, two days before their opening warm-up fixture.



The Pakistan squad was supposed to reach Hyderabad via Dubai where a two-day team bonding exercise was planned before travelling to India on Wednesday.

The Babar Azam-led side is scheduled to play its first warm-up game against New Zealand on September 29 (Friday).

PCB sources said that the team bonding trip to Dubai has been cancelled as players await their visas from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

Sources also confirmed that the PCB has raised the matter with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Pakistan last visited India for the T20 World Cup in 2016. The arch-rivals only play each other in Asia Cup and ICC tournaments due to the tense relations between the two countries.

The PCB had sent its officials to Islamabad for passport collection yesterday but the visas are still in process. That has forced the board to cancel the team bonding trip in Dubai. If the visas come through, the team will reach Hyderabad on Wednesday via Dubai, said a source.

Another source privy to the matter added that the visas will come through after due vetting process. That process takes time but it will happen.

A total of 33 members of the Pakistan contingent, including players, three travelling reserves and team officials, are awaiting their visas.

Tournament host BCCI could not be reached for a comment.

Pakistan's second warm-up will be against Australia on October 3, also in Hyderabad.

They will remain in the city for their opening two World Cup games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka on October 6 and 10 respectively before flying to Ahmedabad for the big game against hosts India on October 14.

Only two members from the current Pakistan squad have toured India for cricket - Mohammad Nawaz and Salman Agha.