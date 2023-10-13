Malayalam
Arijit Singh's musical treat for fans ahead of Indo-Pak clash

IANS
Published: October 13, 2023 11:41 AM IST
Arijit Singh
Arijit Singh is set to dazzle the fans. Photo: X@BCCI
Topic | Cricket

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that playback singer Arijit Singh is set to dazzle the fans before the ICC World Cup showdown between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

"Kickstarting the much-awaited #INDvPAK clash with a special performance! Brace yourselves for a mesmerising musical special ft. Arijit Singh at the largest cricket ground in the world - The Narendra Modi Stadium," BCCI posted on social media platform X on Thursday night.

Noted singers Shankar Mahadevan and Sukhwinder Singh will be joining the musical fiesta.

A dazzling array of celebrities, spanning Bollywood, politics, and various domains, are expected to grace the high-profile encounter.

India and Pakistan have won both their matches. While India secured victories against Australia and Afghanistan, displaying their prowess on different grounds, Pakistan emerged victorious against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka in Hyderabad. 

India have a perfect record 7-0 record against their arch-rivals in the World Cup.

