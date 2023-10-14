Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Stunning collapse and dream deliveries

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 14, 2023 06:40 PM IST
Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah, centre, celebrates the wicket of Mohammad Rizwan. Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
Topic | Cricket

Pakistan suffered a stunning collapse to be bundled out for 191 in their ICC World Cup match against India in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Pakistan, who were put in to bat, seemed in control at 155/2 in the 30th over. Pakistan captain Babar Azam and his trusted partner Mohammed Rizwan had put on 82 for the third wicket when Mohammed Siraj castled the former with a superb delivery.

It turned out to be the big moment of the marquee game as Pakistan lost their last eight wickets for just 36 runs.

However, more than the Pakistan batters throwing their wickets away it was a case of some exceptional bowling by the Indians, especially Jasprit Bumrah. 

Bumrah cleaned up a well-set Rizwan with a slower one. The Indian pace spearhead then clean bowled Shadab Khan with an absolute peach of a delivery which hit the top of off stump.

All the Indian bowlers barring Shardul Thakur claimed two wickets apiece. Bumrah 2/19 was the pick of the bowlers.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.