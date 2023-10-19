ICC World Cup: Bangladesh set India victory target of 257

Pune: Bangladesh made 256/8 after the Tigers opted to bat against India in the ICC World Cup here on Thursday.

Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan (51) added 93 for the opening wicket.

Tanzid was trapped in front of the wicket by Kuldeep Yadav.

Ravindra Jadeja accounted for Bangladesh's acting-captain Najmul Hossain Shanto for eight.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was brilliantly caught down the leg side by K L Rahul off Mohammed Siraj's bowling for three.

Jadeja sent back Das for 66. The right-hander hit seven fours in 82-ball knock.

Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of Litton Das. Photo: PTI /Arun Sharma

Mushfiqur Rahim was brilliantly caught by Jadeja off Bumrah's bowling.

Mahmudullah's 36-ball took Bangladesh to the 250-run mark.

Jadeja (2/38) and Bumrah (2/41) were the most succesful Indian bowlers.

India retained the XI which won against Pakistan in the previous game.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan is out with an injury and Najmul Hossain Shanto is leading the Tigers.

India have won all three of their games, while the Tigers have one win from three matches.

India have a 3-1 head-to-head record over Bangladesh in the World Cup.

The teams: India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, K L Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.