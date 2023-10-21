Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Sanju dazzles as Kerala make 193/4 against Chandigarh

Mumbai: Sanju Samson led from the front with a 32-ball 52 as Kerala made 193/4 against Chandigarh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy national T20 championship here on Saturday.

Rohan Kunnummal and Varun Nayanar added 70 for the opening wicket after Sanju opted to bat.

Rohan made 30 off 24 balls, while Varun scored 47 off 27 balls.

The in-form Vishnu Vinod came in at No. 3 and smashed 42 off just 23 balls.

Sanju, who was slow to get going, cut loose in the final overs. The right-hander hit four fours and three sixes in his breezy knock. He scored 30 off the last 10 balls he faced.

Kerala have won all three of their games so far.

Brief scores: Kerala 193/4 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 52, Varun Nayanar 47, Vishnu Vinod 42, Rohan Kunnummal 30; Akash Sudan 2/46) vs Chandigarh.