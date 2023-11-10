ICC World Cup: Afghanistan elect to bat against SA

Ahmedabad: Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa in the ICC World Cup here on Friday.

South Africa, who have 12 points from eight games, have sealed their spot in the semifinals where they will lock horns with Australia.

Afghanistan, who have eight points from as many games, are all but out of the semifinal race.

The teams: South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, David Miller, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq.