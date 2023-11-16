ICC World Cup semifinal: Head's twin strikes put Australia back on top

Kolkata: Part-time spinner Travis Head broke the 95-run stand between Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller to put Australia back on top in the second semifinal of the ICC World Cup here on Thursday.

Klaasen and Miller lifted the Proteas from 24/4 to 119 before Head castled the former in the 31st over. Klaasen made 48 off 47 balls.

Head sent back Marco Jansen for a first-ball duck as South Africa slumped to 119/6.

Captain Temba Bavuma edged one to Josh Inglis behind the stumps off Mitchell Starc's bowling for a duck in the very first over after opting to bat in overcast conditions.



Australian players celebrate the dismissal of Temba Bavuma. Photo: AFP/Arun Sankar

Quinton De Kock was caught by Australian captain Pat Cummins off Josh Hazlewood's bowling for three off 14 balls. South Africa managed their first boundary only in the ninth over of the innings.

Starc struck a big blow by removing Aiden Markram for 10, while Hazlewood accounted for Rassie van der Dussen (6 off 31) as the Proteas slipped to 24/4 before Klaasen and Miller joined hands.

Both sides made a couple of changes each. Tabraiz Shamsi and Marco Jansen replaced Andile Phehlukwayo and Lungi Nigidi in the South African XI. Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc returned to the Australian XI in place of Marcus Stoinis and Sean Abbott.



South Africa are eyeing a maiden final berth, while five-champions Australia are seeking an eighth final appearance in the mega event.

South Africa have crashed out in the semifinals on four occasions. The Proteas had outplayed the Aussies in the league phase of this edition.

The winners will meet India in Sunday's final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The teams: South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.