Hardik Pandya set to miss series against Australia, South Africa

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to miss the five-match T20I series against Australia and the three-match ODI and T20I series against South Africa due to a right ankle injury that he sustained during the World Cup league match against Bangladesh, suggests a media report.



The Indian Express reported that Pandya who is at the rehabilitation centre at National Cricket Academy (NCA), Bengaluru, might be out of action for another two months.

However, the medical team has yet to take a call on whether Pandya needs surgery or not.

"Two weeks ago, Pandya was asked to bowl in the nets with strength and conditioning coaches advising him to increase speed slowly. The support staff didn’t want him to put too much pressure on his ankle. It is learnt that Pandya didn’t face any problems in the first three balls he bowled. He decided to increase the intensity of his bowling for the next delivery. It was during the fourth ball that he felt a bit of pain in his leg," a source was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Pandya informed the support staff about the pain he felt in his right ankle. The NCA medical team decided to get another round of scans done.