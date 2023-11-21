Online ticket sales begin for India vs Australia T20I at Thiruvananthapuram

The online sale of tickets for the upcoming T20 International between India and Australia at the Sports Hub in Thiruvananthapuram was inaugurated on Tuesday.

Actor Keerthy Suresh launched the sale in the presence of MLA Kadakampally Surendran. The 7 pm match will be played on November 26 (Sunday).

The five-match T20I series will begin at Visakhapatanam on November 23 (Thursday) before action switches to Kerala's capital city for the second match. The last international match hosted at the venue was an ODI between India and Sri Lanka in January this year.

The Kerala Cricket Association has said gates to the venue will be opened at 4 pm.

The online sales will be done through Paytm insider. Students can purchase tickets at Rs 375, for which an authorised person from the school/college has to mail KCA at office@keralacricket.in. The Students will have to carry an ID card along with the ticket to gain entry.

The following are the ticket rates (inclusive of taxes):

Terrace Level: Rs 750

Lower Level: Rs 2,000 (food included)

Royal Pavilion: Rs 10,000 (food included)

Students rate for upper level: Rs 375