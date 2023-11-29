With so much dew even 14 runs per over would have been chased: Gaikwad

Guwahati: The dew-laden condition was the primary reason for Indian bowling attack's poor show in the third T20 International, where the home team failed to defend 222/3, vice-captain and opener Ruturaj Gaikwad said after the loss.



The Indian bowlers leaked 80 runs in the last five overs as Glenn Maxwell's 48-ball-104 not out took the visiors home off the final ball. Prasidh Krishna conceded 23 runs off the final over as he was smashed for four boundaries and a six.

For the record, Krishna's 0/68 in 4 overs is the worst T20I figure by any Indian bowler.

"I don't think so it's a concern because it's almost like you are bowling with a wet ball. And it's really tough on them," Gaikwad told reporters during the post-match press conference.

"In these kinds of conditions, 12 runs per over or even 13 or 14 runs per over is gettable, even while we are chasing, In the first game, how easily we managed to chase 210," he cited an example.

"So I think there's not a concern at all. It's just that the conditions are slightly tougher for them, and we have to accept and move on."

Gaikwad said Maxwell's brutal innings and heavy dew proved to be home team's undoing.

Making his 100th T20I appearance, Maxwell was on fire as Australia massed 45 runs in the last two overs to seal a last-ball thriller to make it 1-2 in the five-match series.

"Maxi batted really well. To win from a situation where they needed 100 from seven-and-a-half hours and then 50 from three overs, I think it was (a) critical innings for him," Gaikwad said.

On way to a 57-ball 123, the 26-year-old Gaikwad scored his first fifty off 32 balls before completing the hundred off just 52 balls to set up a big total for India.

"Initially, I felt pitch was slightly tacky, ball was stopping a little bit and there was some movement in the air and off the pitch as well. So first, I felt two-three overs, the wicket was like that, and we lost two wickets (Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan) in a span of one over. So it was important that we stitched a partnership. And then after seven-eight overs, I think the wicket got slightly better."

India will Australia in the fourth T20I on Friday at Raipur.