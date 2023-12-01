Minnu Mani selected for India's T20I series against England

Kerala's Minnu Mani has been selected for India's (senior women) squad for the upcoming T20I series against England.

Minnu has been picked for three T20Is against the visiting England side to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on December 6, 9 and 10.

The BCCI women's selection committee on Friday also announced the squads for one-off Test matches against England and Australia. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Indian teams against England and Australia.

The Test against England is scheduled for Dec 14-17 at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. It will be followed by the Test against Australia, to be played at the Wankhede between December 21 and 24.

India’s squad for 3 T20Is against England: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja, Minnu Mani

India’s squad for Tests against England & Australia: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Shubha Satheesh, Harleen Deol, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar