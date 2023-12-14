IPL auction: Ten Kerala players in the fray

The Indian Premier League (IPL) player auction will take place in Dubai on Tuesday (December 19). A total of 333 players have put up their names for the auction. Out of these 214 are Indians while 119 are overseas players. Of the overseas players, two are from associate nations.



A maximum of 77 slots are up for grabs with up to 30 being reserved for overseas players.

Ten players who turn out for Kerala in the domestic competition are also in the fray. They are batters Rohan Kunnummal and Salman Nizar, all-rounders Abdul Bazith, Vaisakh Chandran and Jalaj Saxena, leg-spinners Shreyas Gopal and S Midhun as well as pacers K M Asif, Basil Thampi and Akhin Sathar.

Veteran Saxena has the highest base price (Rs 40 lakh) among Kerala players. Basil and Midhun are in in the Rs 30 lakh pay bracket, while the rest have Rs 20 lakh each.

Former Kerala pacer Sandeep Warrier, who now turns out for Tamil Nadu, is also in the fray. Sandeep, who has played a lone T20I for India, has a base price of Rs 50 lakh.