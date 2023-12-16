Dravid won't oversee ODI series against SA

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said that head coach Rahul Dravid and other regular support staff will not oversee the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against South Africa as they will be monitoring the inter-squad game in preparation for the Test series, underlining the significance the management is giving to a Test series win in the Rainbow nation.

"Team India (Senior Men) Head Coach Rahul Dravid, Batting Coach Vikram Rathour, Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey and Fielding Coach T Dilip will link up with the Test squad and oversee their preparations for the inter-squad game and the Test series," the BCCI statement said.

In the absence of the regulars, the ODI team, which is to be led by wicketkeeper-batter K L Rahul, will be handled by India 'A' coaching staff comprising batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, bowling coach Rajib Datta and fielding coach Ajay Ratra.

The ODI series begins in Johannesburg on Sunday (1.30 pm).