Avesh Khan added to Indian squad for second Test

IANS
Published: December 29, 2023 12:33 PM IST Updated: December 29, 2023 12:37 PM IST
Avesh Khan
Avesh Khan could be a handful on the Cape Town track. File photo: IANS/IPL
Topic | Cricket

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced Avesh Khan as a replacement for the injured Mohammed Shami for the second Test against South Africa.

The second Test will be played from Wednesday at Newlands in Cape Town.

Shami was included in the Test squad that was announced on November 30. But, the senior pacer was later ruled out as he was yet to recover from an ankle injury.

India trail 0-1 in the series.

India’s squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, K L Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Moahmmed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-capt), Prasidh Krishna, K S Bharat (wk), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Avesh Khan

