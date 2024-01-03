Siraj emulates Maninder; SA hits a new low since readmission

Mohammed Siraj picked up a career-best 6/15 as India shot out South Africa for just 55 in the second and final Test at Newlands, Cape Town, on Wednesday.



Siraj became the first Indian after left-arm spinner Maninder Singh to claim a five-for before lunch on the first morning of a Test match. Maninder had achieved the feat against Pakistan at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore in 1987. However, India went on to lose that Test and with it the series 0-1 to Imran's Pakistan.

South Africa's 55 was their lowest total since their readmission to Test cricket in 1992. Their previous lowest total was 73 against Sri Lanka at Galle in 2018.

However, South Africa's lowest total in Test cricket remains 30 - against England in 1896 and 1924.

The Proteas' previous lowest total against India was 79 at Nagpur in 2015.