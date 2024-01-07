Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Rohit, Virat return; Sanju selected for India-Afghanistan T20I series

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 07, 2024 07:25 PM IST
CRICKET-ODI-RSA-IND
India's Sanju Samson celebrates his century against South Africa in the third ODI at Paarl on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Topic | Cricket

Skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have returned to India's T20 format for India's three-match series against Afghanistan.

Sanju Samson, who scored his maiden ODI century against South Afria in December, has also been included in the 16-member squad.

The first match of the series will be played at Mohali on January 11. Indore (Jan 14) and Bengaluru (Jan 17) will host the other matches in the series.

RELATED ARTICLES

Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Y Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.