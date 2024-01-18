Malayalam
Suryakumar Yadav undergoes surgery

PTI
Published: January 18, 2024 03:17 PM IST
Suryakumar Yadav
Surya has undergone a surgery after suffering from sports hernia. Photo: X@surya_14kumar
Topic | Cricket

New Delhi: Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav on Wednesday said he has undergone a surgery after suffering from sports hernia.

The world's leading T20I batter got injured during the tour of South Africa last month. He underwent the operation in Germany and his full recovery will take at least a month.

"Surgery done. I want to thank everyone for their concerns and well wishes for my health, and I am happy to tell you all that I will be back very soon," he said.

Surya is likely to make a comeback during the IPL which will precede the T20 World Cup. He holds key to India's plans as the team looks to end the ICC title drought in the mega event in June.

