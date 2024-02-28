No central contract for Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer

New Delhi: Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer were on Wednesday excluded from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) central contracts after ignoring its directive of playing in the Ranji Trophy.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja figure in the A plus category, the highest bracket of the BCCI's central contract.

Six cricketers - R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, K L Rahul, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya - feature in the A category.

Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Yashasvi Jaiswal have got B category contracts.

As many as 15 players have been handed Grade C contracts. They are Rinku Singh, Tilak Verma, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Shardul Thakur, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, K S Bharat, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan and Rajat Patidar.

"Please note that Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were not considered for the annual contracts in this round of recommendations," said the BCCI in a statement.

The selection committee has also recommended fast bowling contracts for Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Umran Malik, Yash Dayal and Vidwath Kaverappa.

"The BCCI has recommended that all athletes give precedence to participating in domestic cricket during periods when they are not representing the national team," the statement added.

In a departure from the norm, the BCCI this time has not mentioned the remuneration of the players across the four categories.

Cricketers are normally paid Rs 7 crore per annum in A plus bracket, Rs 5 crore in A, Rs 3 crore in B and Rs one crore in C category, over and above their match fees.

Those who meet the criteria of playing a minimum of three Tests or eight one-dayers or 10 Twenty20 Internationals within the specified period will automatically be included in Grade C on a pro-rata basis.

Grade A plus: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja.

Grade A: R Ashwin, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya.

Grade B: Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Grade C: Rinku Singh, Tilak Verma, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Shardul Thakur, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, K S Bharat, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan and Rajat Patidar.