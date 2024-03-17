Malayalam
Rajasthan Royals take a dig at RCB men's team

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 17, 2024 11:20 PM IST Updated: March 17, 2024 11:24 PM IST
RCB women triumphed in the second edition of WPL, while their men's team have yet to win an IPL tile. Photo: X@rajasthanroyals
Topic | Cricket

Even as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) triumphed in the Women's Premier League (WPL) final on Sunday night, Indian Premier League (IPL) side Rajasthan Royals (RR) took a dig at the Bengaluru-based franchise's men's team.

RCB got the better of Delhi Capitals by eight wickets to emerge champions in the second edition of the WPL in New Delhi.

Soon after RCB's victory, RR took to X with a funny congratulatory post.

RCB have finished runners-up thrice and are yet to win an IPL title despite having top players like Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell in their ranks. RR won the inaugural IPL in 2008 and ended runners-up in 2022.

RCB take on Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural match of IPL 2024 on Friday.

