IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans prove too good for SRH

Ahmedabad: Dishing out an all-round show, Gujarat Titans (GT) brought down high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) with a clinical seven-wicket win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here Sunday.

Veteran seamer Mohit Sharma was at his deceptive best in the last over for splendid figures of 3/25, while Afghan spin twins Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad bossed the middle overs as GT restricted SRH to a modest 162/8 after Pat Cummins opted to bat.

SRH must be disappointed with themselves after putting on board an astonishing 277/5 in their last outing against Mumbai Indians.

South African batter David Miller found his flair in his 44 not out from 27 balls to anchor the chase despite suffering cramps and finished the game with a six off Jaydev Unadkat off the first ball of the final over.

Impact Player Sai Sudharsan also lifted his game, top-scoring for GT with his 45 from 36 balls, as the home side won with five balls to spare.

GT now have won both their matches at home. Their only loss came against Chennai Super Kings in an away match.

SRH have suffered two losses and with one win they have two points from three matches.

GT had things under control in their chase and Wriddhiman Saha did his job to set the tone. He stepped out to Bhvneshwar Kumar for a boundary, and then pulled Unadkat over square leg.

But Saha could not convert his start and mistimed Shahbaz Ahmed to be dismissed for 25.

Gill was looking fluent at the other end but Sudharsan was unable to rotate the strike freely.

Gill eventually threw his wicket away, holing out to Abdul Samad at long on.

With Miller also struggling to get going, GT were 78/2 at the halfway mark, needing 85 from the back-10.

Tamil Nadu youngster Sudharsan broke free against Unadkat in the 12th over, hitting the left-arm medium-pacer for a boundary.

Miller too soon get into the act and the small total didn't help the cause for SRH.

SRH were going great guns with 56/1 inside the powerplay but the young and experienced Afghan duo of Noor (1/32) and Rashid (1/33) turned the match on its head in the crucial 7-15th over phase.

Noor dismissed the in-form SRH opener Travis Head (19), while Rashid sent back explosive Heinrich Klaasen (24) before taking a splendid forward-diving catch at long-on to see the back of Aiden Markram (17).

Rashid Khan, third left, celebrates with teammates after dismissing Heinrich Klaasen. Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Having dismissed the in-form Abhishek Sharma in the 10th over, Mohit returned to shine at the death by taking two in two balls in the final over -- Shahbaz Ahmed (22) and Washington Sundar (0).

The 35-year-old cleverly varied his pace, bowled wide yorker, slow off-cutters to stifle SRH in the final over that saw three runs for three wickets, including the run out of Abdul Samad (29).

The 2014 Purple Cap winner Mohit conceded just one boundary -- a six -- in his four overs.

In the last five overs, SRH managed just 40 runs and lost five wickets.