Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to bowl against KKR

PTI
Published: April 16, 2024 07:28 PM IST
Untitled design - 1
Shimron Hetmyer and Andre Russell of Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively before the match. Photo: X/@rajasthanroyals
Topic | Cricket

Kolkata: Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Opener Jos Buttler and premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin have regained fitness and will return to the field. While Ashwin is in the playing eleven, Buttler has been listed in the impact sub options. KKR, meanwhile, have named an unchanged team.

Teams:
Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana.

RELATED ARTICLES

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE