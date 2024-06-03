Cummins loses luggage; Maxwell, Starc suffer flight delays

New Delhi: As Australia gear up for their T20 World Cup opener against Oman, several key players of the team suffered difficulties joining the squad in Barbados.



According to cricket-com.au, pacers Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell experienced significant travel disruptions. Cummins, after competing in the IPL final, made a brief stopover in Australia before enduring a two-day journey to the Caribbean, only to discover his luggage was lost en route.

Starc and Maxwell faced flight delays, resulting in overnight stays in Los Angeles and Miami. All-rounder Marcus Stoinis also encountered issues when his cricket kit failed to arrive in Trinidad for a warm-up match.

However, the team did not lose sight of their World Cup goals. The following morning, Aston Agar and four teammates attended an optional training session at Windward Cricket Club, located in the southeastern parish of Saint Philip.

Australia will open their campaign against Oman on Thursday at the Kensington Oval Bridgetown, Barbados.