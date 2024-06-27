Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

T20 World Cup semifinal: India vs England | Live updates

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 27, 2024 06:35 PM IST Updated: June 27, 2024 06:38 PM IST
Rohit and Buttler
Rohit and Buttler face off in the semifinals yet again. Photo: X@ICC
Topic | Cricket

Providence (Guyana): India take on England in  the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

Defending champions England had thrashed India by 10 wickets in the semifinals of the last edition in 2022.

LIVE UPDATES
  • Just now

    Also the team chasing will have the advantage in case there is further rain interruptions

    SHARE
  • 1 min ago

    The captain winning the toss is likely to bowl considering the wicket has been covered and there will be moisture

    SHARE
  • 11 mins ago

    The sun is out and the umpires will have an inspection at 8.30 pm (IST)

    SHARE
  • 15 mins ago

    The drizzle has stopped

    SHARE
  • 19 mins ago

    The rain is back and the wait continues

    SHARE
  • 26 mins ago

    The English players are warming up on the sidelines 

    SHARE
  • 35 mins ago

    Indian head coach Rahul Dravid is out in the middle and this World Cup is the final assignment for Dravid 

    SHARE
  • 45 mins ago

    The toss has been delayed as we wait for an update 

    SHARE
  • 53 mins ago

    The umpires Rod Tucker and Chris Gaffaney are having a chat with Rohit Sharma

    SHARE
  • 55 mins ago

    The toss is likely to be delayed 

    SHARE
SHOW MORE

There is rain threat looming over the match. The India-England semifinal clash does not have a reserve day but has been granted an additional 250 minutes time to complete the fixture beyond the usual cut-off period.

For the semifinals and final, a minimum of 10 overs have to be bowled in each innings to constitute a match. Failing to play 10 overs each, the team finishing at the top of their Super Eight group advances to the final which means India will progress to the final.

The winners will meet South Africa in Saturday's title clash.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE