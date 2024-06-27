T20 World Cup semifinal: India vs England | Live updates

Providence (Guyana): India take on England in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

Defending champions England had thrashed India by 10 wickets in the semifinals of the last edition in 2022.

There is rain threat looming over the match. The India-England semifinal clash does not have a reserve day but has been granted an additional 250 minutes time to complete the fixture beyond the usual cut-off period.

For the semifinals and final, a minimum of 10 overs have to be bowled in each innings to constitute a match. Failing to play 10 overs each, the team finishing at the top of their Super Eight group advances to the final which means India will progress to the final.

The winners will meet South Africa in Saturday's title clash.