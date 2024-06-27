T20 World Cup semifinal: India vs England | Live updates

Providence (Guyana): India take on England in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.
Defending champions England had thrashed India by 10 wickets in the semifinals of the last edition in 2022.
-
Just now
Also the team chasing will have the advantage in case there is further rain interruptions
-
1 min ago
The captain winning the toss is likely to bowl considering the wicket has been covered and there will be moisture
-
11 mins ago
The sun is out and the umpires will have an inspection at 8.30 pm (IST)
-
15 mins ago
The drizzle has stopped
-
19 mins ago
The rain is back and the wait continues
-
26 mins ago
The English players are warming up on the sidelines
-
35 mins ago
Indian head coach Rahul Dravid is out in the middle and this World Cup is the final assignment for Dravid
-
45 mins ago
The toss has been delayed as we wait for an update
-
53 mins ago
The umpires Rod Tucker and Chris Gaffaney are having a chat with Rohit Sharma
-
55 mins ago
The toss is likely to be delayed
There is rain threat looming over the match. The India-England semifinal clash does not have a reserve day but has been granted an additional 250 minutes time to complete the fixture beyond the usual cut-off period.
For the semifinals and final, a minimum of 10 overs have to be bowled in each innings to constitute a match. Failing to play 10 overs each, the team finishing at the top of their Super Eight group advances to the final which means India will progress to the final.
The winners will meet South Africa in Saturday's title clash.