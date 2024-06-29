What will happen if South Africa-India T20 World Cup final is washed out?

New Delhi: After their thumping wins over respective opponents in the semifinals, South Africa and India will lock horns in the summit clash of the T20 World Cup in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Saturday (8 pm IST).



India overpowered defending champions England in a match delayed by rain and a wet outfield in the second semifinal in Guyana while South Africa thrashed Afghanistan in the first semifinal encounter to proceed to their first-ever World Cup final.

Both teams remain unbeaten in the tournament, but rain is expected to play its part in the final, as per the weather forecast for the day. However, there is a reserve day in place for the title clash, but the forecast remains grim on that day as well.

The chances of rain remain persistent in the afternoon with 99 per cent cloud cover. The weather prediction for the reserve day (Sunday) is also gloomy with a forecast of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

There will be 190 minutes of extra time allotted on Saturday to try and complete the game. Both teams need to bat at least 10 overs for a winner to be declared.



The match will only go into the reserve day only if at least 10 overs each is not possible on Saturday even with extra time. The game, if already underway, will resume from where it left off on Saturday.

"Mostly cloudy and humid; breezy in the morning, then occasional rain and a thunderstorm in the afternoon," reads Sunday's weather forecast for Bridgetown.

If the final gets washed out, both South Africa and India will be declared joint winners.