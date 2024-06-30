Malayalam
Sports

Keralites and India's World Cup victories: Sanju continues legacy

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 30, 2024 12:39 AM IST Updated: June 30, 2024 12:41 AM IST
Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson. File photo: X@BCCI
Topic | Cricket

Keralites have been lucky charm as far as Team India's World Cup triumphs are concerned. It was no different on Saturday as India edged South Africa by seven runs in a pulsating final at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Sanju Samson became the third Keralite after Sunil Valson and S Sreesanth to be part of a World Cup-winning squad. Sanju did not get a single match as Rishabh Pant was preferred over him as the keeper-batter.

Left-arm medium pacer Sunil Valson was part of the Indian squad when 'Kapil's Devils' stunned West Indies to clinch the ODI World Cup in 1983. Sunil, who did not get a chance to play, represented Delhi on the domestic circuit. 

Sunil Valson
Sunil Valson. File photo: Manorama

Pacer S Sreesanth played a key role in India winning the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007. The Kochiite produced figures of 2/12 from his four overs in the high-scoring semifinal against Australia. Sreesanth picked up a wicket and took the high-pressure catch to dismiss Misbah-ul-Haq in the final as the Men in Blue won a thrilling contest by five runs. Earlier, he had taken another catch to remove the dangerous Shahid Afridi off Irfan Pathan's bowling.

Sreesanth
S Sreesanth. File photo: AFP/Dibyangshu Sarkar

Sreesanth was also a member of the Indian team which emerged triumphant in the 2011 ODI World Cup on home soil. He featured in the inaugural match and final.

