Women's Test: Luus, Wolvaardt fight hard for South Africa

Chennai: Top-order batter Sune Luus struck a fine century as South Africa fought their way to 232/2 in the second innings after India enforced follow-on, courtesy spinner Sneh Rana's exemplary eight-wicket burst in the visitors' first innings on the third day of the one-off women's Test here on Sunday.



South Africa still trail India by 105 runs, after they were bundled out for 266 in the first innings chasing India's 603/6. Off-spinner Sneh Rana's deadly effort of 8/77 hastened their collapse.

However, SA found some fight in their second essay through Luus (109, 203b, 18x4) and skipper Laura Wolvaardt (93 batting, 252b, 12x4).

Resuming at the overnight score of 236/4, Marizanne Kapp (74) and Nadine de Klerk (39) could not sustain the momentum as the former soon fell to Rana.

Kapp's wicket opened the floodgates as the Proteas were bowled out in the subsequent 17 runs. Rana and Deepti Sharma got the job done with ease.

Rana's figures were the second-best in a Women's Test innings for India after record-holder Neetu David's 8/53 against England in Jamshedpur in 1995.

Overall, Rana holds the third-best Test innings figures, with Australia's Ashleigh Gardner (8/66) preceding her.

Sneh Rana claimed of 8/77 in the first innings. Photo: PTI/R Senthil Kumar

Trailing by 337 runs, the Indians enforced follow-on as the South Africans suffered an early setback. Anneke Bosch was trapped leg-before for nine by Deepti with just 16 runs on the board.

The end seemed near for the South Africans then.

However, Wolvaardt and Luus joined forces to push the hosts on the backfoot.

In the post-tea session, when their partnership surpassed 138, it also became the highest stand for the tourists against India in Test cricket.

Meanwhile, Luus brought up her maiden Test century, as she became only the second South African to hit a Test ton against India after Mignon du Preez (102) in Mysore in 2014.

Eventually, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur broke the 190-run second-wicket alliance, getting rid of Luus when the score was 206.

The dismissal brought Kapp together with the skipper and they batted out the remainder of the day. India took the new ball just three overs before stumps.