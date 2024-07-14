Minnu Mani to lead India 'A' during tour of Australia

Mumbai: Keralite Minnu Mani will lead the India 'A' with Shweta Sehrawat as her deputy during the multi-format tour of Australia beginning August 7.



India 'A' are scheduled to play three T20s, three 50-over ties and a four-day clash against Australia 'A' during the upcoming tour.

The squad also consists of Kerala player S Sajana, Uma Chetry and Saika Ishaque.

Shabnam Shakeel has also been included but her selection is subject to fitness. The 27-year-old fast bowler Saima Thakor has been added to the squad on standby.

India 'A' squad: Minnu Mani (capt), Shweta Sehrawat (vice-capt), Priya Punia, Shubha Satheesh, Tejal Hasabnis, Kiran Navgire, Sajana Sajeevan, Uma Chetry (wk), Shipra Giri (wk), Raghavi Bisht, Saika Ishaque, Mannat Kashyap, Tanuja Kanwar, Priya Mishra, Meghna Singh, Sayali Satghare, Shabnam Shakeel and S Yashasri.

Standby: Saima Thakor

Schedule

August 7: 1st T20 (Allan Border Field, Brisbane)

August 9: 2nd T20 (Allan Border Field, Brisbane)

August 11: 3rd T20 (Allan Border Field, Brisbane)

August 14: 1st 50-over match (Mackay)

August 16: 2nd 50-over match (Mackay)

August 18: 3rd 50-over match (Mackay)

August 22-25: 4-day match (Gold Coast)