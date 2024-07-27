First T20I: Lanka put India in to bat, no place for Sanju

Pallekele: Sri Lankan captain Charith Asalanka won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the opening Twenty20 International (T20I) here on Saturday.

India have picked Rishabh Pant as wicketkeeper-batter ahead of Kerala captain Sanju Samson.

The three-match series is the first one for India following their T20 World Cup triumph.

The teams: Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

India: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Riyan Parag, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj