India snatch win in Super Over, sweep series

Pallekele: Skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh turned out to be the 'men with the golden arm' as Sri Lanka's saga of inexplicable collapses continued in a low-scoring thriller as India won the third T20I in Super Over to complete a 3-0 series whitewash here on Tuesday.

Chasing a target of 138 on a rank turner, Sri Lanka were cruising at 110/1 in 15.1 over before they once again lost their way -- third time in four days to be tied at 137/8.

In the latest instance, the hosts lost seven wickets for 27 runs in a space of 4.5 overs.

Washington Sundar picked up both wickets giving away only two runs in the Super Over and then the captain fittingly completed the proceedings with a first-ball sweep shot.

No amount of credit is enough for the new Indian leader, who came into bowl in the 20th over with six runs to defend and got two wickets with his first three balls.

This was after Rinku, another part-timer, rolled his arm over to bag a couple of wickets, including that of Kusal Perera (46) when all Lanka needed was nine runs off 12 balls.

The 19th over cost India only three runs and suddenly the match that looked all but over after Khaleel Ahmed's profligate 18th over with six wides came into life.

But when Kusal Mendis (43), Pathum Nissanka (26) and Perera (46) were in cruise control mode with stands of 58 and 52 for the first and second wicket stands, the story looked different.

However, just like winning, losing is also a habit and the Islanders have caught that bad bug.

As far as Surya is concerned, he could do no wrong and also was the reason behind head coach Gautam Gambhir's wide grin when Rinku was brought in the 19th over and removed Perera.

Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando, third right, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav. Photo: AFP.Ishara S Kodikara

Earlier, the Lankan spinners caught Indian batters napping, but the visitors did manage 137/9 which seemed decent on a pitch that was not conducive for slam-bang approach.

While Matheesha Pathirana, the premier slinger couldn't bowl due to a shoulder injury sustained while fielding, Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka used their four-pronged spin attack to good effect choking the run-flow and also getting wickets at regular intervals.

Shubman Gill (39 off 37 balls) and Riyan Parag (26 off 18 balls) added 54 runs for the sixth wicket after India were left tottering at 48/5 at one stage, but most of them would put hand on their hearts while admitting that the shot-selection left a lot to be desired.

Sanju Samson scored his second duck in successive matches and the manner of his dismissal would certainly bother him.

With Rishabh Pant rested, Sanju got yet another opportunity but a desperate slog off debutant seamer Chamindu Wickramasinghe (1/17 in 4 overs) saw him being holed out in the deep cover.

Rinku (1) after a dream first season is going through a rough patch and a moment of indiscretion brought about his downfall as the left-hander didn't reach to the pitch of the length bowl while going for a big hit.

Suryakumar's staple shot behind the square found a fielder and Shivam Dube (13) mostly couldn't read the deliveries that turned away from him. Maheesh Theekshana (3/28) was the standout bowler for Lanka.

Gill curbed his natural attacking instincts while Parag showed glimpses of his batting talent as they complemented each other for a while.

Gill's inside out lofted boundary over covers and Riyan's successive maximums off Wanindu Hasaranga were the highlights of Indian batting before both fell while attempting glory shots.