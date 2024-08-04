Vandersay spins Sri Lanka to victory in second ODI

Sri Lanka leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay ripped through India's batting line-up with a maiden One-Day International (ODI) six-wicket haul to guide his side to a 32-run win in the second game of the three-match series in Colombo on Sunday.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Sri Lanka struggled against seamer Mohammed Siraj, who dismissed opener Pathum Nissanka with the first ball of the match before Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis steadied the innings with a 74-run stand.

The hosts lost wickets at regular intervals, but lower-order batters Dunith Wellalage (39) and Kamindu Mendis (40) came to their rescue to help post a total of 240/9.

Dunith Wellalage plays a shot. Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

India's chase got off to a blistering start as in-form captain Rohit Sharma scored 64 runs off 44 deliveries before he was dismissed by the 34-year-old Vandersay.

Sri Lanka did a terrific job of defending the total and bowling India out for 208 in 42.2 overs. Indian opener Shubman Gill (35), Virat Kohli (14) and Shreyas Iyer (7) were removed cheaply, while Shivam Dube and K L Rahul fell for ducks.

All-rounder Axar Patel scored run-a-ball 44, but a disciplined fielding and bowling effort by Sri Lanka, in which skipper Charith Asalanka claimed three wickets, secured victory for the hosts.

"If you want to win games, we do understand that you have to play consistent cricket and we failed to do that today. A little disappointing, but these things happen," Rohit said.

"Credit to Jeffrey — he bowled well and got six wickets. Overall, I thought Sri Lanka played good cricket than us and they ended up on the winning side."

Asalanka was also full of praise for Vandersay, who had replaced injured all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga in the squad.

"As a captain, these kinds of problems I need to have. I think it was an unbelievable spell by him," Asalanka said.

With the opening ODI ending in a dramatic tie, Sri Lanka will aim to seal the series in the final match at the same venue on Wednesday.